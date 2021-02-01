LATEST: Mamombe, MDC Colleagues Arrested Again

Spread This News











By Leopold Munhende

EMBATTLED MDC Alliance legislator Joanna Mamombe and two-party activists, who all made headlines last year following claims of abduction and torture by alleged CIO operatives, have been arrested again.

Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) executive director Roselyn Hanzi confirmed the arrest of the Harare lawmaker together with Netsai Marova and Cecilia Chimbiri.

“ZLHR is attending to Mamombe, Chimbiri and Marova who have been arrested again and are detained by the police.

“Charges and allegations are still not very clear at the moment although Section 50 (1)(a) of the constitution says one must be informed of charges upon arrest,” said Hanzi.

Mamombe and party colleagues made shocking claims they were seized by state agents soon after a flash anti-government demonstration at a Harare high density suburb to be driven to a secluded place outside Harare where they were subjected to sexual abuse, among the acts of physical and mental torture they allegedly went through.

After the incident, they were dumped near Bindura, a town that is nearly 70 kilometres north of Harare.

Police later arrested them for allegedly faking their abduction as well as taking part in a demonstration during the Covid-19 lockdown period.