Mash West mines boss arrested for criminal abuse of office

By Staff Reporter

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has arrested Mashonaland West Provincial Mining Director (PMD), Sibongile Mpindiwa on charges of criminal abuse of office.

ZACC spokesperson, Commissioner John Makamure confirmed the development, but could not be drawn to comment any further.

According to sources privy to the matter, the anti-graft body’s new office in Chinhoyi was currently seized with probing several cases related to corruption, criminal abuse of office, fraudulent allocation of mining rights by mining officials, including Mpindiwa.

Mpindiwa becomes the second PMD to be nabbed in recent weeks after Midlands PMD, Tariro Ndlovu was nabbed on similar charges.

At the time of publishing Mpindiwa was in police custody at Chinhoyi Central Police Station, and is expected to appear in court Tuesday.