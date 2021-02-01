LATEST: MDC Alliance Youths In Flash Demo Demanding Sikhala Release

Spread This News











By Costa Nkomo

DOZENS of suspected MDC Alliance youths on Monday staged a flash demonstration outside the Ministry of Justice offices at New Government Complex in Harare demanding the release of party chairman Job Sikhala and student activist Allan Moyo.

Sikhala has been in remand prison since 9 January this year whilst Moyo has been in prison for nearly months.

The MDC legislator is being charged for commuting falsehoods relating to a baby who was erroneously reported accidentally killed with a baton stick by a Harare police officer whereas Moyo is accused of inciting public violence after he had addressed a flash demonstration in Harare calling for a revolution against government.

The protesters who numbered nearly 30, carried placards which were inscribed with messages demanding the release of the two.

