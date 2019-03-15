LATEST: MDC top official Komichi convicted for gate-crashing ZEC podium, rubbishing Mnangagwa poll victory

Morgen Komichi and Chamisa spokesperson Nkululeko Sibanda during the alleged incident

By Mary Taruvinga

MDC vice president Morgen Komichi has been convicted for violating the Electoral Act after he gate-crashed a Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) command centre podium during the announcement of the July 30, 2018 presidential results August last year.

He was convicted by Harare magistrate Ruramai Chitumbura after a full trial during which he denied the claims.

The MDC top official argued that he did not commit any offence since he went into the podium during a break by ZEC commissioners.

When he went onto the podium, Komichi had insisted in front of dozens of local and international journalists that MDC Alliance presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa’s votes were stolen while also accusing ZEC chairperson Priscilla Chigumba of being a liar.

Komichi will know about his sentence later on Friday afternoon.

By the time of publishing this report, he was still mitigating.

