LATEST: Mnangagwa announces VP Chiwenga’s marriage to serving army officer; this comes after media exposed relationship

By Staff Reporter

THE Presidency has moved to confirm Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s marriage after the relationship was exposed by the media earlier this month.

In a statement Wednesday, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said Chiwenga had tied the knot with his partner colonel Miniyothabo Baloyi who is a serving officer in the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA).

The statement did not say when the marriage formalities had been conducted.

Earlier this month, local media reported that Chiwenga had settled down with Baloyi after an acrimonious divorce with former model Marry Mubaiwa.

This was after a video had been leaked showing Chiwenga being interviewed by a Zimbabwe Statistical Agency enumerator for the national census.

In the video clip, the VP — who doubles as Health and Child Care minister – was heard informing the enumerator that he was currently staying with Baloyi, referring to her as his spouse.

