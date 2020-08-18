LATEST: Mnangagwa moves curfew to 8pm, extends business hours to 4.30pm

Spread This News











By Anna Chibamu

GOVERNMENT has moved to between 8pm and 6am, a national curfew imposed 22 July this year as part of the country’s measures to curb the spread of coronavirus.

This was announced at a post-media briefing by Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa Tuesday.

Mutsvangwa also said government has resolved that businesses that were initially directed to close at 3pm everyday will now close at 4.40pm while drivers of public transport buses will now take mandatory testing for Covid-19.

Said the minister, “Having noted the plight of the public and the need to lessen the risk of contracting COVID-19, Cabinet directed as follows: (a) that the business hours which were ending at 15:00 hours be revisited to end at 1630 hours and the curfew to be extended to 2000 hours; (b) that Public transport drivers undergo regular COVID-19 PCR tests and (c) that public transport buses be allowed a dedicated lane at roadblocks to expedite their passage.”