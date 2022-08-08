LATEST: Mnangagwa declares Sithole and Chikerema national heroes posthumously

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa today presided over the country’s 42nd Heroes Day commemorations in Harare, where he posthumously declared the late Ndabaningi Sithole and James Robert Dambaza Chikerema national heroes.

Sithole died on December 22, 2000 and his remains interred at his rural home in Manicaland.

He founded the Zimbabwe African National Union (ZANU), a militant party that opposed the government of Rhodesia, in July 1963. Sithole was born of a Ndau father and a Ndebele mother. He worked as a minister of the United Church of Christ in Zimbabwe (UCCZ).

Born on April 2, 1925, Chikerema passed away on March 22, 2006 after serving as the president of the Front for the Liberation of Zimbabwe.

He changed his views on militant struggle in the late 1970s and supported the ‘internal settlement’, serving in the attempted power-sharing governments.

Although, Chikerema was late former president Robert Mugabe’s uncle, he was denied national hero status due to a longstanding rift between the two.