UPDATED: Moana burial in pictures

By Paidashe Mandivengerei

LATE fitness trainer and video vixen, Michelle ‘Moana’ Amuli’s remains were lowered into her grave at exactly 1425hours Saturday at Warren Hills Cemetery in Harare.

The burial came after a protracted dispute over rights to her remains between her paternal and maternal families.

The matter was resolved following a court judgement that granted her father Ishmael Amuli rights to her remains.

Moana’s parents have been separated for years.

Earlier during the day, hundreds of mourners were gathered at her mother’s Highfields home in Harare before proceeding to Old Highfields Mosque and finally to Warren Hills Cemetery Muslim Section.

Moana’s mother inconsolable

Covid-19 regulations were barely followed as only few mourners had their masks on and social distancing was not observed.

Once at the grave, her remains were removed from the metal coffin and lowered into grave C105 wrapped in a white cloth as per Muslim tradition.

Local comedienne, Madam Boss was amongst the mourners.

Moana died exactly 20 days ago in a tragic car accident together with three others when late businessman and socialite Genius Ginimbi’s Rolls Royce was involved in a horrific car crash along Borrowdale Road in Harare.