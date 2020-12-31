LATEST: Mohadi Now Acting President As Mnangagwa Takes One-Month Break

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has taken his annual one-month long holiday starting this Friday up to 2 February 2021, the ministry of information announced Thursday.

According to the ministry, Vice President Kembo Mohadi will be the acting president up to 15 January with VP Constantino Chiwenga taking over up to 1 February.

“We wish to advise the Nation that HE, President @edmnangagwa will be taking his holiday break from the 1 January 2021 to the 2nd of February 2021. Hon VP Mohadi will be acting President from 1 January to 14 January 2021. Hon VP, Dr CGDN Chiwenga from 15 Jan to February 2021,” the information ministry said in a statement.

Two weeks ago, cabinet ministers also went on a break for six weeks and are expected back in office at the end of January 2021.

In a statement late Thursday afternoon, Mnangagwa called on Zimbabweans to work hard for the success of Zimbabwe.

“During this time of reflection and celebration; let us all pledge to re-commit ourselves to serve and work hard for the success and prosperity of our great country. In unity, peace and harmony, we are well able to overcome any tough times or situations that may come our way,” he said.