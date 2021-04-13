Latest: MP Mamombe, Chimbiri’s Fresh Bail Appeal Thrown Out

Spread This News











By Mary Taruvinga

A FRESH appeal for bail by Harare West MP Joanna Mamombe and MDC Alliance Cecilia Chimbiri has been rejected by Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi.

The two, are facing charges of violating Covid-19 regulations after they addressed journalists last month outside the Harare Magistrates’ Court, had approached the court reapplying for freedom based on changed circumstances.

This was after the first two attempts were denied last month by Magistrate Vongai Muchuchuti and High Court judge, Justice Tawanda Chitapi.

Then, Justice Chitapi concurred with Magistrate Muchuchuti that Mamombe and Chimbiri as “defiant” political activists.

However, Mangosi, in denying bail said it was clear the two opposition activists will continue committing more offences because they committed the current offence while on bail for other pending criminal cases.