LATEST: Mupfumira finally granted $5 000 bail

By Mary Taruvinga

FORMER Tourism Minister Prisca Mupfumira has been granted $5 000 bail by High Court Judge Ammy Tsanga.

The embattled former government official has been languishing in remand prison for the past two months following her arrest on allegations of abusing US$95 million during her time as Public Service minister.

The Judge ruled stringent conditions can allay the State’s fears that she will abscond trial.

She then ordered her to report twice a week to the police among other conditions.