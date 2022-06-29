New Zimbabwe.com

LATEST: Murder-accused teachers’ union leader granted bail by the High Court;

29th June 2022
By Staff Reporter

HARARE: Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) leader Obert Masaraure has been granted $60,000 bail by the High Court.

The development was confirmed on Twitter by the Union.

Masaraure had been refused bail by the magistrate’s courts after being arrested over the 2016 death of a colleague.

