LATEST: Mwonzora Appoints Khupe, Mudzuri As His VPs

By Staff Reporter

NEWLY-ELECTED MDC-T president has offered Thokozani Khupe, Elias Mudzuri party vice presidents’ posts while reinstalling Morgen Komichi in the position of national chair as he moved to appoint a bloated party executive that involves a handful of veteran party politicians.

He was having his first press conference in his new capacity at the Morgan Richard Tsvangirai House Wednesday.

Mwonzora promised to reach out to his comrades-turned-new-rivals who abandoned the party’s extraordinary congress on Sunday midway, while claiming the opposition senator had rigged the internal poll in his favour.

He said he had appointed Khupe first vice president who would remain leader of the opposition in the House of Assembly while Mudzuri, a senator would lead in the Senate.

Mwonzora, who this year led recalls on at least 31 MPs and dozens of councillors from the MDC Alliance said he would not be vindictive and recall Khupe and other party leaders who have rejected his election.

“I have no intention of recalling anyone unless of course you want to be recalled. It is not in our nature to be retributive. I expect people to get angry, but I also expect people to get over it,” he said.

“So we will allow a period of cooling for Madame Khupe and Senator (Morgen) Komichi.”

Mwonzora also refuted claims he had looted party funds.

“The money was never stolen. The breakdown is there, but in order to put the minds of the party members to rest, we have to choose an external auditor whom we don’t control and the results of that audit should be made public.

The new opposition leader also denied claims he was on a Zanu PF payroll.

“I don’t need to be on the payroll of Zanu PF. This is what opponents who discredit have to do. The country will see whether I am on the payroll of Zanu PF or not. Our leadership will not insult anyone.

“Working with Zanu PF does not mean working for Zanu PF. We want to make them accountable. Our relationship will be non-toxic.”