LATEST: No turning back on multi-currency ban – Mnangagwa

By Staff Reporter

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa says his government shall not force any return to the multi-currency regime which was abandoned June this year.

The Zanu PF leader was delivering his opening address during the ongoing Zanu PF annual national people’s conference in Goromonzi, Mashonaland East Friday afternoon.

Mnangagwa said his administration has put in place measures to ensure adequate cash supplies to citizens who continue to endure acute shortages.

His comments may however not endear him with the majority who have lost savings through which are pegged in local currency.

The country’s number one said his government will descend on those hoarding cash and creating artificial shortages of the resource.

He also vowed his government will seize tracts of land in the hands of black owners who grabbed more than a farm each during the country’s land reform process in the past 20 years.

He said government was concerned with the prevailing high prices charged by some local retailers.

Mnangagwa said government will continue to provide safety nets for poor locals who have endured hardship since hr came into power 2017.

The conference ends this Saturday.