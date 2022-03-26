Latest On By-elections: CCC Agent Loses Tooth As Violence Breaks Out

Spread This News

By Staff Reporters/ Own Correspondents

A CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) polling agent had his tooth knocked out in Kwekwe after he tried to confront Zanu PF activists who were transporting voters to a polling station in Kwekwe.

CCC Kwekwe Central National Assembly candidate Judith Tobaiwa said the agent, whose name was given only as Sympathy, was assaulted by Zanu PF youths in Mbizo township.

“I was in Mbizo 1, people are being intimidated there. One of our polling agents was hauled from the polling station by Zanu PF activists who beat him until he lost a tooth and sustained a deep cut on the forehead. He has been taken to hospital and a police report has been made,” Tobaiwa said.

“This was the same situation at Mbizo Primary school where people are being beaten by Zanu PF activists. But we are encouraging all registered citizens to go and vote to remove the corrupt and oppressive Zanu PF government from power,” she said.

She also said Zanu PF candidate for the constituency former Kwekwe deputy mayor John Mapurazi’s wife brought a group of youths to camp outside one of the polling stations early in the morning, beating drums and chanting party slogans.

They had to be chased away by police as this constituted an offence under the Electoral Act.

There were also disgruntlements from Zanu PF officials over allegations of irregularities.

For instance, Zanu PF politburo member Tendai Chirau alleged on Facebook that local legislator Johanna Mamombe had donated her vehicles, a Toyota Fortuner and a truck, to ferry people to polling stations.

“If we don’t win here they would have definitely rigged,” Chirau said.

“They claim they have masses all over. In Harare’s ward 16 Denford and his accomplice Johana Mamombe are on a “lorrying” and “bussing” spree as they are fetching people door to door to go and vote. Some are coming as far as Hatcliff and Glenview,” posted.

“Pseudo democrats of our time, the opposition are experts in gerrymandering. In Harare’s ward 16, they register people from areas outside the ward. They transport them and assemble them at the late at their base, Mudavanhu’s house in Haig Park and later take them to vote. Johana Mamombe’s car, a Fortuner, and a truck are being used to lorry people. Some kombies are also being used for the same purpose. One of the drivers of the kombies has been taken to police and he confessed that he was hired to ferry people from Hatcliff to Mabelreign,” Chirau claimed.

Our reporter, Mary Taruvinga, also reported from the highly contested Harare East constituency that Zanu PF officials claimed police officers there were biased against the ruling party.

For instance, they said, at Batanai Primary School in Ward 19, Zanu PF supporters complained that police only allowed one of their observers while three from CCC were allowed.

There were also allegations that CCC candidate for the ward, Munyaradzi Kufahakutizwi, was clandestinely allowed into a polling station.