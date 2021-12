Spread This News

By Mary Taruvinga

ONE of the suspected armed robbers who broke into the house of retired CID detective Joseph Nemaisa Monday appeared in court Thursday answering 13 armed robbery counts.

Francis Takura (33) who was lucky to escape, after his three colleagues were shot dead by the Nemaisa, appeared before Harare magistrate Barbara Mateko.

The Monday evening shootout happened at the home of Nemaisa in Chadcombe, Harare.

He was remanded in custody to December 28.

More details to follow…