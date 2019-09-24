LATEST: Police defy court order, blocks Magombeyi from leaving Harare clinic

By Paidashe Mandivengerei

POLICE late Tuesday defied a High Court ruling ordering them not to block Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association leader Dr Peter Magombeyi from flying to South Africa to get further medical assistance.

Magombeyi, who was reportedly abducted and released Thursday, four days after his disappearance, has since, last Friday been admitted at a local hospital.

His private doctors advised that he needed specialist treatment in South Africa, services which are not available in Zimbabwe.

Police rejected the request but consented to an order sought by Magombeyi’s father, Kingstone who was being represented by the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights at the High Court earlier in the day.

But as Magombeyi prepared to leave the Avenues Clinic in Harare, hordes of police besieged the hospital blocking him from leaving.

Magombeyi, who was in the company of his lawyers, Obey Shava and Roseline Hanzi, members of the ZLHR as well as his family, were still holed up in the clinic’s second floor while police patrolled outside.

Reasons behind this remained unclear.

Police national spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said he needed time to comment on the issue.

“Call me when I’m in my office 30 minutes later,” Nyathi said.

Following his release from the alleged abduction, the Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association (ZHDA) acting president claimed he had been held captive in a basement and electrocuted.

Since then, he has been admitted for a medical assessment.