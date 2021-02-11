LATEST: Police Storm Mliswa Pressa, Arrest MP

Spread This News











By Anna Chibamu

CONTROVERSIAL Norton MP Temba Mliswa has been arrested at his Borrowdale residence in Harare in full view of over a dozen journalists.

Mliswa was addressing journalists following his messy break-up with Australian based lover Susan Mutami who has been making several allegations linking the legislator to corruption, homosexuality and a foiled attempt to poison President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s son.

A senior police officer who refused to identify himself to journalists stormed the press briefing accompanied several anti-riot operatives and force-marched a puzzled Mliswa into VXR vehicle.

It is believed he was being taken to Borrowdale police station which is less than a hundred mitres from the lawmaker’s home.

The senior police officer refused to shed light on why they had taken the vocal MP to the police station.

“We are not commenting on the this until we speak to him (Mliswa),” said the officer.

Below are images captured during the press briefing