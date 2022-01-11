LATEST: Power Cuts Worsen As ZESA Shuts Down Kariba Power Station

Spread This News

By Mandipa Maseyenyama

LOAD-SHEDDING is expected to increase after ZESA announced Tuesday, some units at the Kariba South power stations would be taken out of service to allow for the completion of critical works on the dam wall.

In a statement, ZESA’s stakeholder relations department said: “ZESA Holdings would like to advise its valued stakeholders countrywide on the resumption of rehabilitation works for the Kariba Dam rehabilitation project.”

According to ZESA, rehabilitation had been temporarily shelved last December resulting in minimal load shedding during the festive season.

“Following the Zambezi River Authority’s request to reduce generation levels at the Kariba North and Kariba South power stations, some units at the Kariba South power station will be taken out of service daily to allow for completion of critical works on the dam wall, resulting in the reduced generation levels and load curtailment.”

The rehabilitation is expected to be completed on 25 January.