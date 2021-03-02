Shava Assumes Duty As Foreign Affairs Minister

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

FORMER Zimbabwe ambassador to the United Nations Fredrick Shava has officially assumed duty as the country’s Foreign Affairs Minister and has immediately pledged to work towards mending the country’s battered relations with hostile former allies.

The veteran public official was sworn in by President Emmerson Mnangagwa at State House this Tuesday morning.

He replaces former minister Sibusiso Moyo who succumbed to Covid-19 January this year.

Shava has his work cut out in a country that has seen western imposed sanctions being extended recently.

The veteran diplomat pledged his efforts towards engaging hostile countries that have ostracised the country following a bitter diplomatic fall-out that has subsisted for nearly two decades.