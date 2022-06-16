UPDATED: State opposes bail for Sikhala and CCC colleagues

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

OPPOSITION Citizens Coalition for Change deputy national chairperson Job Sikhala was brought to court on Thursday in movie style with speeding motorcade and a heavy police presence.

Dozens of anti-riot police officers in a truck escorted the vehicle which brought Sikhala to Harare magistrates’ courts to face charges of inciting public violence.

Sikhala, who is the member of parliament for Zengeza West and Chitungwiza North colleague were arrested on Tuesday after violence rocked memorial events organised for murdered CCC activist Moreblessing Ali.

They are both charged with “incitement to commit public violence”.

According to papers before the Court, the State indicated it would oppose bail for the duo citing previous convictions, as well as pending related cases.

🟡The State has indicated that it will oppose bail for Hon @JobSikhala1 & Hon Godfrey Sithole on the grounds that they’re facing serious charges. They’re charged with inciting violence. The remand hearing will shortly commence in Court 11 at Rotten Row. #FreeThemNow pic.twitter.com/mtCprT2ApB — Fadzayi Mahere🇿🇼 (@advocatemahere) June 16, 2022

