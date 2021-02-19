LATEST: Student Activist Allan Moyo Finally Freed

Spread This News











By Mary Taruvinga

STUDENT activist Allan Moyo has finally been granted $10 000 bail by High Court judge Webster Chinamhora after spending over two months behind bars.

The victory comes after the university of Zimbabwe student’s three failed attempts to secure freedom.

The 23-year-old was arrested on December 7 last year, accused of calling for a revolt against President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

He is being charged with incitement to commit public violence.

The state alleged Moyo, on July 3, incited some bus commuters at Copacabana bus terminus in Harare by telling them it was time to stage a revolt against Mnangagwa’s administration.

It is alleged he accused Mnangagwa of failing Zimbabweans.

Moyo was denied bail by Harare Magistrate Judith Taruvinga before he approached the High Court for the first time.

His initial appeal attempts delayed as his court transcript was not in order to an extent that the appeal judge failed to read it.

He was later denied bail and went back to the Magistrates’ Court seeking release on changed circumstances.

He was again denied bail on grounds that he was of no fixed abode.

Moyo was represented by his lawyer Obey Shava of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR).