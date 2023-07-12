Latest survey predicts 9% win for Chamisa, CCC if elections are free and fair; result means Zimbabwe heads for runoff 

Spread This News

By Leopold Munhende | Chief Correspondent

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) President Nelson Chamisa will realise an 8% winning margin at the August 23 polls if the elections are held in a free and fair manner Elite Africa Research’s June investigation has revealed.

The research involved a pool of 2 000 respondents 47.6% of whom said they would vote for Chamisa in a race against incumbent President Emmerson Mnangagwa. 38.7% said they would vote for the Zanu PF head.

If the election comes out as predicted by Elite Africa Research Zimbabweans will then have to brace for a runoff between Mnangagwa and Chamisa which was gazetted for October 2.

The two are front runners for Zimbabwe’s top post in a contest that involves nine other candidates.

According to the research, CCC will realise a 9% win in Parliament and Council elections also set for the same day.

Of the 2 000 interviewed 59.8% said they would be happy with a new administration after the elections while 37% were hoping for a Zanu PF triumph.

🟡 Elite Africa Research: A substantial majority of 69.4% of respondents expressed their concern over the country's direction, while only 27.3% believed the nation was on the right track. The respondents' opinions regarding the economy were even more critical, with 77.5%… pic.twitter.com/3Pb5dng3eN — Citizens' Coalition for Change (@CCCZimbabwe) July 12, 2023

The survey also asked whether citizens were satisfied with efforts by Mnangagwa’s administration to arrest an economic crisis that has persisted for just over two decades.

69.4% said his administration was leading the country on the wrong path with a meagre 27.3% choosing to believe in his policies, most of which has been fronted by Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube and Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Governor John Mangudya.

The country is battling to ward off economic instability which has resulted in a volatile exchange rate, despite recent gains of its RTGS.

Price hikes and poor wages have also been highlighted as major concerns by not just government employees but general citizens.