LATEST: Suspended Chief Magistrate Guvamombe arrested again

By Court Reporter

SUSPENDED chief magistrate Mishrod Guvamombe has been arrested over fresh charges and was Friday afternoon set to appear in court for his initial remand.

By mid-day Friday, he was still going through vetting at the National Prosecuting Authority while his charges were not yet clear.

An official from Venturas and Samkange legal practitioners, the law firm representing him, confirmed the top magistrate’s arrest adding that he was expected in court same day.

“We will be at court in 30 minutes time but I can’t confirm the exact charge now,” he said.

Guvamombe’s fresh troubles come barely three weeks after he was arrested for offering internship to former Zanu PF Ministers, Supa Mandiwanzira and Saviour Kasukuwere who are both studying law at the University of Zimbabwe and are also being tried for different offences within the same courts.

The embattled court official is currently out on $3 000 bail.