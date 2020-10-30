LATEST: Top cops remanded in custody in Rushwaya gold saga

Spread This News











By Mary Taruvinga

TWO senior police officers who landed in the dock for trying to protect a suspect in the gold smuggling saga involving Zimbabwe Miners Federation (ZMF) president Henrieta Rushwaya have been remanded in custody by a Harare magistrate.

The pair, Superintendent Douglas Shoko and Detective Chief Inspector Paul Chimungu, are in charge of the Minerals, Flora and Fauna Unit.

They are facing criminal abuse of office charges after they allegedly tried to clear Mohammed Ali, a gold dealer of any wrong doing.

The two will continue with their bail application on Monday

Shoko is the coordinator in the unit while Chimungu is Officer-in-Charge.

Rushwaya was arrested Monday at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare while trying to smuggle 6kg of gold to Dubai.

It is alleged that after Rushwaya was arrested and caught with documents, implicated Ali Mohammed the two deliberately went on to edit the state outline by the arresting details leaving out statements which outlined existence of documents implicating Mohammed Ali.