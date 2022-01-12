LATEST: Trade Unionist Peter Mutasa Takes Over As CiCZ Chair

Spread This News

By Alois Vinga

TRADE unionist Peter Mutasa was Wednesday elected as the chairperson of Crisis In Zimbabwe Coalition (CiCZ) in a tensely-contested virtual election.

He managed to poll 53% of the vote against his rival Samuel Wadzayi who followed closely at 47%.

Wadzayi is the director of the Vendors Initiative for Socio-Economic Transformation (VISET).

Busi Dube was elected vice-chairperson after polling 69% ahead of Alice Kuvheya who polled 31%.

Other board members are; Obert Masaraure, the spokesperson, and Gamuchirai Mukura, treasurer.

The election was scheduled for last December in Bulawayo but was aborted after suspected Zanu PF activists disrupted the elective Annual General Meeting (AGM) as they sought to bar Mutasa’s ascendency.

Mutasa is the former president of the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Union, a position he relinquished last year after he was defeated in an election by Florence Taruvinga amid claims of vote-buying and state interference.

Due to the Bulawayo disturbances, CiCZ was forced to conduct the polls online.

The veteran unionist is widely seen as a voice for workers and citizens in the wilderness.

CiCZ is a grouping of over 87 civil society organisations coordinating social, political, and economic consciousness in Zimbabwe.