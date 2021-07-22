LATEST: UK Slaps Sanctions Against Kuda Tagwirei

Spread This News











By Costa Nkomo

THE United Kingdom foreign secretary Dominic Raab Thursday announced his government had slapped controversial businessman and President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s confidant Kudakwashe Tagwirei.

The UK government accused Tagwirei of being involved in unending corrupt business activities.

He was placed on the sanction list with other five individuals the UK said were involved in serious corruption in Equatorial Guinea, Venezuela, and Iraq.

These are Teodoro Obiang Mangue, Vice President of Equatorial Guinea, and son of the current President, Alex Nain Saab Morán and Alvaro Enrique Pulido Vargas from Venezuela, and Nawfal Hammadi Al-Sultan from Iraq.

“The new sanctions announced today (Thursday) target five individuals involved in serious corruption in Equatorial Guinea, Zimbabwe, Venezuela, and Iraq. The individuals designated today are:

“Kudakwashe Regimond Tagwirei for profiting from misappropriation of property when his company, Sakunda Holdings, redeemed Government of Zimbabwe Treasury Bills at up to ten times their official value,” Raab said in a statement.

“His actions accelerated the deflation of Zimbabwe’s currency, increasing the price of essentials, such as food, for Zimbabwean citizens. “The action we have taken today targets individuals who have lined their own pockets at the expense of their citizens. The UK is committed to fighting the blight of corruption and holding those responsible for its corrosive effect to account.

“Corruption drains the wealth of poorer nations, keeps their people trapped in poverty, and poisons the well of democracy.”

In August 2020, the US government slapped targeted sanctions on Tagwirei and his Sakunda Holdings accusing the business mogul of being part of a closely-knit ring of elites that have stunted Zimbabwe’s economic growth prospects through corruption.

However, Mnangagwa’s was quick to respond to the latest sanctions on Tagwirei describing it as a non-event.

“Zimbabwe moves on. What is Britain after all?” George Charamba, Mnangagwa’s spokesperson wrote on Twitter Thursday.