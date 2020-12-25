LATEST: Veteran Journalist Dongozi Died From Covid-19

Spread This News











By Anna Chibamu

THERE are strong indications late Zimbabwe Union of Journalists (Zuj) secretary general Foster Dongozi died of Covid-19.

This comes after his media colleagues who were planning to travel to Sanyati, his burial place, have been stopped from embarking on the trip with health authorities now tasked to take over the process.

The veteran journalist died at Parirenyatwa Hospital Wednesday with local media initially linking his death to a heart ailment.

A family spokesperson Thamsanqa Mpofu Wednesday vehemently disputed the cause of death as claimed by the media.

Latest developments have however linked Dongozi’s death to Covid-19.

According to a tweet by local online publication TheNewsHawks, Dongozi died of Covid-19.

Former ZUJ president Matthew Takaona, who had maintained close ties with his former colleague, told NewZimbabwe.com he knew little about Dongozi’s cause of death but was aware Health and Child Care ministry officials were now going to handle his burial.

“I cannot comment on the real cause of Dongozi’s death. His family can only do that.

“What l know is that his burial will be handled by the Ministry of Health.

“His body will leave Nyaradzo Funeral Parlour straight to his rural home in Sanyati.

“Having said that, this will inform you about what transpired,” Takaona said.

Family spokesperson Mpofu told NewZimbabwe.com Dongozi’s relatives were not yet aware of the cause of death.

“I cannot comment on that because we have been told by doctors that he had pneumonia and we are yet to see the death certificate. So, l cannot comment on that,” he said.

Under World Health Organisation regulations, all Covid-19 induced deaths should be handled by health authorities to avoid the further spread of the highly infectious disease.

Dongozi died at Parirenyatwa Hospital in Harare on Wednesday evening.

He was 48.

He will be buried at Lozane Village, Chief Hozheri in Sanyati.

“We are leaving Nyaradzo at 0700hrs on Saturday morning for burial in Sanyati,” Mpofu said.