LATEST: Writer Tsitsi Dangarembga’s application for discharged rejected

By Staff Reporter

Writer Tsitsi Dangarembgwa’s application for discharge on charges of inciting public violence has been dismissed.

Harare magistrate Babra Mateko ruled Thursday that Dangarembgwa has a case to answer since it was not in dispute that she was indeed seen holding placards with inciting material.

Commenting after the ruling, the writer said; “The outcome is not the outcome that l had hoped for; l had hoped for a discharge of the case.

“Zimbabweans have the right to demonstrate and, if an issue arise and l feel it needs demonstrating, l will surely do it again.

“I am a writer which is wonderful and everything that happens to me is a resource for my work.

“l am not disappointed that there is more support by the citizens, they are struggling on their daily basis of life.”

More to follow …