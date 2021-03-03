LATEST: Zanu PF Keeps Mohadi As Party VP

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

FORMER state Vice President Kembo Mohadi, who resigned in a sex storm Monday, shall keep his job as Zanu PF VP and party second secretary.

This was revealed at a media briefing by party spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo Wednesday following a sitting by the politburo.

Mohadi was forced to tender his resignation after tapped audios of phone conversations with married sex mates spilled onto social media.

The ex-VP claimed the audios were the works of enemies seeking to kill his long political career.

However, SK Moyo told the media at the Zanu PF headquarters in Harare Wednesday the politburo has resolved that the veteran politician should nonetheless keep his Zanu PF job.

“The politburo has accepted the resignation from government by the former Vice President of the Republic of Zimbabwe Kembo Mohadi,” said SK Moyo.

“It was however noted that the resignation of Mohadi was unexpected but accepted by President Mnangagwa who is the appointing authority.

“His position in the party is not affected by his resignation from government.”

Moyo said President Emmerson Mnangagwa extended his appreciation to Mohadi for the contributions he made when his was still in government.

“President Mnangagwa thanked former Vice President Kembo Mohadi for the contributions he provided to the public of Zimbabwe when he was in government,” he said.