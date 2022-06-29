New Zimbabwe.com

LATEST: Zimbabwe’s Chief Fortune Charumbira elected President of Pan African Parliament

29th June 2022
By Staff Reporter

Zimbabwe’s Chief Fortune Charumbira has been elected new President of the African Parliament.

The African legislative arm of the African Union is holding an ordinary session at its South Africa base this week.

Charumbira, also President of Zimbabwe’s Chief’s Council, had faced stiff challenges from South Sudan MP Albino Aboug and Malawi’s Yeremiah Chihana.

His victory was confirmed by the continental legislative body on Twitter.

The vote came after a botched attempt to elect a new leadership last year when the house descended into chaos for four days.

At the time, delegates could not firmly agree on a leadership system for its bureau.

The bone of contention was whether leaders should be elected or chosen on a rotational basis.

The disagreements neared a point of physical altercation

