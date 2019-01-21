LATEST: High Court rules internet shut down illegal; orders restoration of services

By Associated Press

THE High Court has ordered the government to restore full internet to the country.

The court ruled that the government’s shutdown of the internet was illegal because the Minister of State for Security, who ordered the internet closure, does not have powers to issue such a directive.

According the court only President Emmerson Mnangagwa has the authority to make such an order.

Government closed the internet for much of last week. Over the weekend it restored partial internet, but kept a blackout on social media apps like Facebook, Whatsapp and Twitter.

