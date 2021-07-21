Lawyer’s Career Collapses After 10 Years Of Service

By Mary Taruvinga

HARARE lawyer Kudzai Mukanhairi has been deregistered after she was found guilty of unethical conduct.

Mukanhairi, who practiced for 10 years, was found guilty of by-passing a colleague, Lindaa Chipato, wresting her client while besmirching her with lies.

A disciplinary tribunal chaired by High Court judge Justice Joseph Musakwa found Mukanhairi guilty and ordered her deregistration before slapping her with costs.

Mukanhairi, who was sued by the Law Society of Zimbabwe (LSZ), desperately tried to defend herself denying acting unprofessionally.

She contended that her conduct did not result in the complainant getting into conflict with her chosen legal practitioner.

She also argued that her conduct was meant to safeguard the interests of the complainant whom she had known for a year and to whom everyone at the law firm was emotionally attached, thus she was motivated by good intentions.

The former lawyer also denied using intemperate language and claimed that what she wrote in a letter to Chipato’s client was the truth.

She further argued that her former employer was no longer serving the interests of the complainant.

She also summited that the move to deregister her was excessive and unprecedented.

Without citing any authority, she further contended that there are many such cases like the present where errant legal practitioners have been punished with orders for costs de bonis propiis.

But all her efforts were in futility are the turbinal ruled that it was not for her to paint a colleague as unprofessional to their clients.