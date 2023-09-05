Lawyers representing abducted CCC activists arrested

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

POLICE have arrested two Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR), Douglas Coltart and Tapiwa Muchineripi on allegations of obstructing the course of justice.

The two lawyers are representing opposition councillor Womberaishe Nhende and Sonele Mukuhlani who were allegedly abducted tortured and drugged by suspected state agents on Saturday.

CCC said the two were visiting their clients at the hospital when they were arrested.

“The lawyers were arrested on fabricated charges of obstructing justice after they informed the police that they can’t interview the duo due to the current mental and physical condition of the victims.

“We strongly condemn the ongoing mistreatment of innocent citizens and lawyers by the regime in Harare,” said the party in a statement.

Party spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi said, “They’re accused of obstructing the course of justice. The rule of law has officially collapsed in Zimbabwe.”

Nhende, the Councillor-elect for Ward 26 in Glen Norah suburb, and Mukuhlani, were left nursing some injuries after they were abducted by some unidentified people on Saturday 2 September 2023 from Milton Park suburb in Harare.

Nhende and Mukuhlani were allegedly bundled out of their vehicle by armed unidentified people who smashed their vehicle windows before dumping them in Mapinga, Mashonaland West province.

“Along the way, the duo, which was handcuffed, was tasered by their assailants in a bid to incapacitate them.

“They were also tortured by being whipped with sjamboks all over their body and were also beaten with truncheons.

“The unidentified people also injected an unknown substance into Nhende and Mkuhlani’s bodies before they dumped them about 100 metres from Gwebi River while naked as they had been stripped,” said ZLHR in a statement.

Nhende and Mukuhlani lost their mobile phone handsets, clothes, shoes and watches, which were taken by the unidentified men.