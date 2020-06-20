Lawyers Shock As Police Order ‘Non-Existent’ Simbarashe Zuze Brought To Station  

Spread This News











By Robert Tapfumaneyi

IN a dramatic turn of events, Police Commissioner General Godwin Matanga has demanded lawyers charged early this month with signing a fake affidavit on behalf of a ‘non-existent’ client, Simbarashe Zuze, to bring the same to the police.

Early this month, lawyers Thabani Mpofu, Choice Damiso and Tapiwa Makanza were arrested on charges of signing an affidavit on behalf of a non-existent Simbarashe Zuze.

In the affidavit, Zuze was challenging at the Constitutional Court, the appointment of the prosecutor general, Kumbirai Hodzi.

The matter is now before the magistrates’ courts after the lawyers were granted bail.

However, in a shocking turn of events this week, the police wrote to Makanza demanding that he brings Zuze to Morris Depot, the office of the police’s Anti-Corruption Unit this last Friday.

It was not clear why the police wanted Zuze.

This prompted the lawyers to question the logic behind the directive saying it was suspicious and smacks of bad faith on the part of the police.

“You will also recall you arrested both Mr. Makanza and our counsel Advocate Thabani Mpofu on allegations that Mr. Simbarashe Zuze does not exist. They are both on remand on those allegations,” wrote Makanza to Police Commissioner General Godwin Matanga.

The letter was also copied to Detective Inspector Mazhawidza of the Anti-Corruption Unit.

“Your demand for us to present Mr. Simbarashe Zuze is contradictory, illogical, smacks of bad faith, and could never be the results of an honest discharge of function.

“It should have occurred on you that once you alleged, contrary to our protestations, that Mr. Simbarashe Zuze does not exist, you thereby made him our witness which we thought he never was.

“You cannot blow hot and cold. We would have thought that Mr. Simbarashe Zuze is available to testify on our behalf regarding the fact of his existence.”

Makanza added: “He (Zuze) has already publicly asserted such existence in the video attached hereto. We also forward to you copies of his identify particulars, which we believe are already in your docket.

“Your demand for Mr. Simbarashe Zuze is accordingly suspicious. It raises fears of interference on your part and you may wish to reconsider your position. We make this call for you to reconsider your position in light of the fact that your entire conduct in this matter smacks of abuse of authority, which is itself a criminal offence.

“Further, the fact that you have apparently backtracked on the allegations that yielded the arrest of our Mr. Makanza that of counsel, exposes you to certain legal consequences.”