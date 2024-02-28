Lazarus Makono: Second man charged with Barnsley murder

Spread This News

ITV

Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of a man in Barnsley have charged a second man in connection with his death.

Officers were called on Wednesday 21 February to a house on Cooperative Street in Goldthorpe after reports a man had been stabbed.

Lazarus Makono, 26, suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sipho Pfukani, of Luxembourg Mews, London, has been charged with murder.

He remains in police custody and appeared before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 27 February.

This follows the arrest of Terrance Mlotshwa, 27, of Ripley Avenue, Derby, who has also been charged with murder.

Two women, aged 20 and 25, and a 32-year-old man who were previously arrested for assisting an offender, all remain released on police bail.

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses and information.