Le Havre reject Lyon’s €7m bid for Kadewere

By Sports Reporter

FRENCH Ligue 2 side Le Havre have rejected a bid of €7 million for Zimbabwe international forward Tino Kadewere from seven-time French topflight league champions Olympique Lyon.

The 24-year-old prolific striker has been inundated by inquiries from top clubs across Europe, South America and the Middle East following his outstanding performances in the French Ligue 2 with Le Havre.

The renowned French outlet L’Equipe reports that the Ligue 1 side on Thursday submitted a bid of around €7 million for the free-scoring forward which was turned down by Le Havre as it falls well short of Le Havre’s €15 million valuation for the player.

“L’Équipe can reveal that Lyon have seen an opening €7m bid for 24-year-old Zimbabwean attacker Tino Kadewere rejected by Le Havre. The offer included bonuses and a sell-on fee percentage clause, but HAC are expecting bigger offers for their star forward, who is being chased by a number of English sides too,” the publication reported.

Kadewere’s future has been the subject of intense speculation following his brilliant performances which saw him scoring 18 goals in 20 starts for French Ligue 2 side Le Havre to rise to the top of the scoring charts in the second tier league.

In addition to the interest from Lyon, Kadewere is also being reportedly chased by English Premiership sides Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, Newcastle, Bournemouth and Southampton.

Scottish champions Celtic, Al-Rayan of Qatar, Germany Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt and Brazilian outfit Flamengo were also reported to be after his signature.

Kadewere, who still have two years on his contract with Le Havre, however favours a move to England as he seeks to take his career to the next level.

However, Lyon appear determined to prize him away from Le Havre with would also be a good move because of his knowledge of the French culture and its football.

Kadewere, who played for Harare City in the domestic topflight, was brought to France by Le Havre for €2, 5 million from Swedish side Djurgardens in July 2018.

He had arrived in Sweden three years back from Harare City for a reported fee of €150 000.