Leaked audios reveal deal between Piqué, Spanish federation

By Associated Press

MADRID: Audios stolen from the Spanish soccer federation by hackers revealed Barcelona defender Gerard Piqué helped to negotiate a 24 million euros ($25.9 million) commission to take the Spanish Super Cup to Saudi Arabia.

The federation changed the format of the Super Cup in 2020, creating a “Final Four” and moving the competition to Saudi Arabia as part of a deal that was reportedly worth 40 million euros per tournament for the federation.

Piqué’s Kosmos group would be paid four million euros per tournament by the Saudi organizers for negotiating the six-year agreement, according to El Confidencial newspaper, which released the audios on Monday.

Piqué said in the audios that the money would be divided between the clubs, and the federation would keep about six million euros.

The federation told El Confidencial there was nothing illegal in what was said in the audios or in the negotiations, and the details of the deal had already been released.