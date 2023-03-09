LEEDS: ‘Lovable’ Zim-born nurse found dead after night shift with ‘profound and fatal’ level of alcohol in system; coroner stumped by mystery

The mysterious death of a popular Leeds mental-health nurse left a coroner admitting he is “stumped” by the tragedy

By Yorkshire Evening Post

Stephen Chidawa, known by many as ‘Stavo’, was found by his wife unresponsive in bed at their Gipton home at around noon on October 21 last year. The 45-year-old had finished a nightshift and had gone to bed that morning.

A post mortem revealed he had a “profound and fatal” level of alcohol in his system – the equivalent to being five times over the drink-drive limit.