Legal Discussions with Vengai Madzima: Death in the Diaspora, Estates and Wills

NewZimbabwe.com has invited Vengai Madzima the Senior Partner for MCM Legal in Zimbabwe to discuss legal issues that affect Zimbabweans in the diaspora.

Reporter – Your presentation at the recently held Zim Diaspora Property Showcase in Birmingham on legal issues affecting property investment by the diaspora in Zimbabwe brought to bear a lot of issues that diasporans do not consider. Thank you for joining us today as we discuss one of the topics you touched on, death in the diaspora.

What is your legal experience with clients dying in the diaspora?

VM – We have noticed from practice that the people in the diaspora, although some of them hold significant assets in Zimbabwe, do not normally reduce their intentions to writing for how their estate in Zimbabwe is to be distributed. This creates a number of complications as in most instances, the surviving spouse also resides in the diaspora. There is normally confusion and mixed priorities that follow in the selection of the executor and subsequent management of the estate pending distribution.

Reporter – When you say Estate what do you mean?

VM – In simple terms, an estate is all the assets and liabilities of a person. The job of the executor is to establish the assets and liabilities of the estate, pay off the creditors and distribute the remaining assets to the beneficiaries.

Reporter – Is a will necessary?

VM – Long and short, a will allows a person to dispose of his assets to specific beneficiaries according to his/her wishes, choose their own executor. This limits the possibility of conflict and acrimony which is surprisingly common in estate cases. It is shocking how death and potential benefits from the death of another bring out the unfiltered personalities of relatives and friends. So to answer your question, a will is necessary.

Reporter – That is true, I have heard many stories of fights for assets by the remaining relatives or wills being challenged. How can a person protect against the will being challenged?

VM – You are correct in stating that wills are capable of being challenged. It therefore cannot be overemphasized that a person intending to draft a will should seek professional help. The courts generally do not revoke the will on the basis of its bequeaths unless the bequeaths are illegal or where the testator subsequently divorced or remarried. That being said, most challenges are on the validity of the will, this has to do with whether the testator had the legal capacity to draft the will or the was no compliance with the formalities of a will.

Where the testator is not aware of these legal requirements, they are likely to draft a voidable will. I say voidable because the discretion to accept the will is still with the Master of the High Court. Although an accepted will can still be challenged, it is difficult to have it revoked where there is compliance with formalities.

To your second question on how you can protect yourself, I recommend always seeking the assistance of a professional in the drafting and execution of the will. This will address or limit the possibility of the will being revoked on the basis of validity or legality. Then have a copy kept with your lawyer or accountant and another registered with the Master of the High Court. For married people, they can have a joint or mutual wills as a protective measure.

Reporter – Okay I now know about the benefit of a will, what happens if there is no will?

VM – Our legal system has made provision for situations where a person dies without a will or where the beneficiary of a will dies first or alternatively where the person who is intended to inherit cannot inherit for one reason or another. In such situations, the preferred executor is the surviving spouse, if the person is married. The matrimonial home and the household goods for that home will be inherited by the surviving spouse. The rest of the estate is distributed between the surviving spouse and the children. Complications occur in polygamous relationships and where there are children who reveal themselves at estate stage, this is a story for another time.

Reporter – For purposes of our time, what other way besides a will can you protect your estate?

VM – That is a good question, some people prefer to put assets in family trusts. These allow the flexibility to prescribe protective provisions on how the assets are handled in the lifetime of the founder of the trust and after death. There is also a saving on estate duty as the trust does not die, only the founder dies. It is a good alternative.

Reporter – Thank you Mr. Madzima for your time.

Vengai Madzima is a Senior Partner for MCM Legal in Zimbabwe and can be contacted on vengai@mcmlegal.co.zw

NewZimbabwe.com will have another discussion on legal issues affecting our readers in the diaspora next week, share your comments and experiences in the comment section below.