Legendary Congolese Musician General Defao Dies Aged 62

By Paidashe Mandivengerei

CONGOLESE rhumba star, General Defao born Lulendo Matumona died Monday aged 62.

He passed away at Laquintinie Hospital in Douala, Cameroon where he was admitted.

The cause of his death has not been disclosed.

General Defao rocked Zimbabwe in 2003 and 2009 with his soukos dances and angelic voice.

Fally Ipupa, Ferre Gola and several Congolese artists have extended their condolences following the announcement of his death.

He was born on December 31 1958 and at only 17 years old he began his music career, joining Orchestre Suka Movema.

In 2019, General Defao returned to his home country after spending 15 years in exile in Kenya.