Legendary gospel musician Rebecca Malope taps into fashion

By IOL Reporter
Legendary gospel singer Rebecca Malope has ventured into fashion.
In a post on Instagram, the gospel singer known as ‘The Queen of Gospel’ has shared a video where she is seen showing clothes that she made for her choir.
According to Malope, anything is possible as long as people put their mind into it.
“If I can do this, you can also do it. More is coming,” said Malope.
This follows a video she posted on Instagram in February where she was showing a dress she made and giving motivation to people to explore all their talents.
The renowned singer took a moment to encourage her followers to continue pursuing their talents.
Malope claimed that she’s no longer buying clothes but was now making her own clothes from scratch. She showed a detailed dress where she mixed two fabrics to come up with a uniquely styled dress.
“Don’t give up, it’s not too late to learn something new. Look at me, I learnt how to make my own clothes. Now I am not buying clothes anymore, I sit down and make them,” said Malope.
She concluded by urging people to start a journey of self-discovery to uncover their unique ability and talent.
“You know me as a singer, now I make clothes. Pick them one by one and make use of them. A smart person does that,” Malope said.