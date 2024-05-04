New Zimbabwe.com

Legendary gospel musician Rebecca Malope taps into fashion
Rebecca Malope

Legendary gospel musician Rebecca Malope taps into fashion

4th May 2024
Spread This News

By IOL Reporter

Legendary gospel singer Rebecca Malope has ventured into fashion.

In a post on Instagram, the gospel singer known as ‘The Queen of Gospel’ has shared a video where she is seen showing clothes that she made for her choir.

According to Malope, anything is possible as long as people put their mind into it.

“If I can do this, you can also do it. More is coming,” said Malope.

This follows a video she posted on Instagram in February where she was showing a dress she made and giving motivation to people to explore all their talents.

The renowned singer took a moment to encourage her followers to continue pursuing their talents.

Malope claimed that she’s no longer buying clothes but was now making her own clothes from scratch. She showed a detailed dress where she mixed two fabrics to come up with a uniquely styled dress.

“Don’t give up, it’s not too late to learn something new. Look at me, I learnt how to make my own clothes. Now I am not buying clothes anymore, I sit down and make them,” said Malope.

She concluded by urging people to start a journey of self-discovery to uncover their unique ability and talent.

“You know me as a singer, now I make clothes. Pick them one by one and make use of them. A smart person does that,” Malope said.

New Zimbabwe.com