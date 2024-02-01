Legendary sportscaster Charles Mabika honoured

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

VETERAN sportscaster Charles Mabika was recently honoured by the Footballers Union of Zimbabwe for his contribution to the growth of the country’s football.

Mabika has a long career in media which started in the late 80s as a radio football commentator before he graduated to a television anchor.

Nicknamed CNN because of his detailed knowledge of local football news and history, the 59-year-old said his honour came as a surprise.

“It came as a great shock that FUZ was honouring me for the contribution that I have made in football.

“When I received that award that night I felt great, and I still feel like that even now it’s something that I cherish,” he told New Zimbabwe.com

Mabika added that he dedicates his award to all local football fans who have always been his greatest pillar of support.

“I am dedicating this award to all the football fans in Zimbabwe and outside, without their support I could not have reached where I am.

“There was a point where I wanted to retire but they pushed me to continue expressing how much they enjoy what I do and that keeps me going,” added Mabika .

The legendary sportscaster, however, feels that much needs to be done to honour our local football legends in the country during their living days.

“I will forever become that voice to urge football organizations and the corporate world to honour our football legends whilst they are alive.

“We should not get used to doing these post-humous awards for me. It doesn’t work, If you look at other countries they honour someone while he is still alive and we should also do that as a country,” said an emotional Mabika.