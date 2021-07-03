Legendary Thomas ‘Mukanya’ Mapfumo Turns 76

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

LEGENDARY Chimurenga exponent, Thomas “Mukanya” Mapfumo Saturday turned 76 years of age.

The US-based musician said he was “extremely blessed to have a full life.”

“I am 76 years old today and looking back at my life, I can honestly say that I have been extremely blessed to have lived a full life,” Mukanya said in a statement.

“I have managed to make a living out of my God-given gift, seen the world and lived long enough to see my children grow. Ndinotenda Mwari ne Mudzimu vandi svitsa pandiri nhasi. I also thank my fans for always supporting me – God bless you all and thank you for the love!” he said.

In his illustrious musical career spanning over 50 years, the internationally acclaimed the “Mamvemve” hit-maker is well-known for his music which is highly critical of the Zanu PF government.

One of Zimbabwe’s most celebrated musicians, Mukanya has been persecuted during the Ian Smith regime and later by then now late President Robert Mugabe’s government which later forced him to settle in exile.

However, his songs have remained popular in Zimbabwe and internationally as they mostly speak against the suffering of the ordinary people, corruption and for government to respect the rule of law.