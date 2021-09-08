Sharpe’s Lawyers Expose Markhams Faulty Case

Spread This News











By Kenneth Matimaire

THE land dispute brought before the High Court by Zimbabwean farmer and Mt Pleasant Legislator Allan Markham has been cited as improperly before the courts by the respondents in their opposing papers.

Markham who is the Harare North legislator together with two others filed founding affidavits against seven respondents that include Augur Investments, businessman Kenneth Sharpe, Tatiana Aleshina, Michael Van Blerk, Doorex Properties, City of Harare, Local Government ministry and the President of Zimbabwe among others.

Markham mounted a legal challenge regarding stand 654 Pomona Township measuring 273 2923 hectares of land, which was transferred to the 7th respondent (Doorex) by the 9th respondent (President of Zimbabwe.)

However, Augur, Sharpe, Aleshina Van Blerk and Doorex in their opposing heads of arguments issued by Scanlen and Holderness law firm, highlighted that the applicants’ claim has no cognisable basis in law and brought by persons with no locus standi.

The respondents argued that the present claim is an unfortunate misadvantage and must be dismissed as it failed to obtain a leave to sue considering that the land under dispute was state land registered in the name of the 9th respondent.

Scanlen and Holderness indicated that a leave of sue must be obtained first under Order 3 Rule 18 of the High Court Rules (1971) in order to lodge legal dispute against the 9th respondent whether in his personal or official capacity.

Order 3 Rule 18 states that no summons or other civil processes of court may be sued against the President or any Judges of the High Court without the leave of court on court application.

“The failure and refusal to comply with Order 3 Rule 18 render the present proceedings still-born. The proceedings are a nullity for want of leave.

“Clearly no valid proceedings ever came into being before this court and for that reason, the present application must be dismissed,” said the respondents.

They went on to cite several cases that were dismissed on the same technicality.

Scanlen and Holderness on behalf of its clients argues that the applicants have no direct interest in the land under dispute as prescribed at law.

“The first applicant (Markham) purports to be suing in a representative capacity as well as ‘in his own individual capacity.’ Such applicant does not particularise his direct or representative interest in stand 654 Pomona Township measuring 273 2923 ha. The second applicant (Tavonga Savings Scheme) fares worse in that such applicant is a corporate body representing homeless members. At no point does second applicant relate to the direct interest it has in Stand 654 Pomona Township measuring 273 2923 ha.

“The third applicant’s (Jacob Pikicha) standing is again deficient as he purports to be a land invader of a different piece of land being Haydon Farm owned by Leengate Pvt Ltd. The said applicant again does not relate to his direct interest in Stand 654 Pomona Township measuring 273 2923 ha,” reads the heads of argument.

It is against this basis that the respondents demanded that the applicants outline how they were personally adversely affected by the transfer of land by the 9th respondent to the 7th respondent.

“Applicants do not profess a direct interest in the land in issue, neither do the applicants delimit the harm they suffer from the actuation of the Deeds of Settlement which caused the transfer of land from the 9th respondent to the 7th respondent.

“In terms of our law, one has to have need to have legal interest in subject-matter of action or motion and when one cannot demonstrate that direct substantial interest then no cause can be sustained…” argues the respondents.

The opposing heads of arguments states that the present application should fail on account to applicants “lack of standing to sue for the invalidation of a Deed of Settlement which Deed was validity entered into and recorded by the Supreme Court and immortalised in a High Court Order.”