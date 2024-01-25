Let them do as they please – says Sikhala moments after conviction; former legislator to appeal against ruling  

Spread This News

By Leopold Munhende | Chief Correspondent

JAILED former opposition legislator Job Sikhala Wednesday wore a brave face after being found guilty of inciting violence by a Harare court, assuring Zimbabweans that the judgement will be challenged.

Sikhala, who has been on pretrial detention for over a year and a half, was found guilty of having incited public violence following the gruesome murder of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activist Moreblessing Ali in Nyatsime.

Being the Ali family lawyer, he stood accused of urging revenge on the perpetrator who later turned out to be a Zanu PF activist.

Speaking to journalists as he made his way into a Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) truck, the former Zengeza West Member of Parliament (MP) said he still feared nothing.

“Let them do as they please. I do not fear anything,” said Sikhala, whose numerous attempts to be freed have been dismissed.

“I am actually more strengthened and determined to take the challenge so do not be worried, I am fine.”

His case was heard in front of tens of CCC members who came out in solidarity with him on what was dubbed Freedom Day.

CCC supporters and others who are sympathetic to his cause had expected him to be freed from Chikurubi Maximum Prison where he is being kept in solitary confinement.

Sikhala’s lawyer Harrison Nkomo confirmed that they will be appealing Magistrate Tafadzwa Miti’s ruling which is expected to come after Monday’s mitigation.