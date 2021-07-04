‘Let’s Get Vaccinated To Curb More Covid Deaths’ ED Begs

Pall bearers carry the casket of the late Shadreck Chiramba for burial at the National Heroes shrine Sunday

By Anna Chibamu

PRESIENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has said every Zimbabwean has to be vaccinated if the country was to win the war against the rampaging Covid-19 third wave which has seen infections and deaths rise exponentially in the past three weeks.

He made the plea while addressing a handful of mourners during the burial of Major General (Rtd) Clever Shadreck Chiramba National Heroes Acre in Harare Sunday.

The general was Five Bridgade commander at the time of his death at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals from Covid-19 related illnesses aged 66.

“The third wave of Covid-19 is upon us with the coming variants being highly transmissible. Many lives have been lost within a short space of time. We should, therefore, not gamble with our lives,” Mnangagwa told mourners.

“All those who have not yet received the Covid-19 vaccine doses must do so without hesitation or delay. We cannot afford to lay our guard down. Treat everyone as a potential spreader including yourself. No one is safe until everyone is safe.”

He further warned the public to comply with Covid-19 protocols and preventive measures to avoid a total catastrophe as Zimbabwe looked forward to a return to normalcy.

“Our country is now working under Level Four lockdown and to curb infections and death spikes, let us all work harder to quickly return to normalcy. The country must continue to religiously observe World Health Organisation (WHO) Covid-19 protocols and preventive measures that the government has put in place,” added Mnangagwa.

Meanwhile, Mnangagwa urged Zimbabweans to emulate how Chiramba stood steadfast in defending the “country’s sovereignty”.

“The life of the late national hero Maj-Gen (Rtd) Chiramba is a testimony that he was a true revolutionary, a patriot and comrade par excellence,” he said.

“Our citizenry must emulate the sacrifices made by such heroes and heroines. In the face of various forms of neo-imperialism let us all remain united and alive to the clandestine machinations by detractors calculated to reverse the gains of our independence.

“We should never grow tired of defending, protecting and safeguarding our country’s sovereignty.”