By Sport Reporter

Zimbabwe Olympics Committee (ZOC) Chief Executive Officer, Marlene Chiedza has called on the nation to rally behind Team Zimbabwe ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

She made the appeal Thursday during a press conference held in the capital, which saw the unveiling of the 2024 team representatives.

“We are hoping that Zimbabwe rallies behind the team because they are representing us and they worked so hard to qualify.

“You are not invited to the Olympics but you qualify, their journey has not been easy , so their work has to be recommendable.

“So as ZOC we want to wish them all the best, they are all of them training in different countries across the world,” said the ZOC boss.

Zimbabwe will be represented by seven athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics, which kicks off later this month. These include, Isaac Mpofu, Tapiwa Makarawu, Makanakaishe Charamba, Rutendo Nyahora, Stephen Cox, Denison Cyprianos and Paige Van Der Weisthuizen.

Of the seven Zimbabwean athletes that have qualified, only Mpofu is training in Zimbabwe ahead of the global competition, as others are in different foreign nations where they are going through their preparation sessions.

ZOC had initially set a target of sending 10 athletes to the 2024 Paris Olympics, that is five more than the total number of those that represented the country in Tokyo during the last edition.