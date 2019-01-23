Liberia’s footballer president Weah marks year in office

AP

Star footballer-turned-politician George Weah marks a year as Liberia’s president on Tuesday as many in the impoverished country debate whether he has begun to deliver on dramatic campaign promises.

FIFA’s 1995 player of the year in his inaugural speech vowed to give the West African nation’s young population hope through job creation and a war on corruption, saying “Liberians will no longer be spectators in their own economy.”

Many of those youth now fear the 52-year-old Weah has lost his way.

Even Weah has acknowledged a difficult time, telling the annual United Nations gathering of world leaders in September that “the challenges of leadership are enormous.”