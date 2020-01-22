LIES! says Gutu as he rubbishes social media links to mysterious High Court job

By Anna Chibamu

FORMER MDC-T vice president Obert Gutu has been linked to the mysterious post of High Court prosecutor, days after ditching the Thokozani Khupe led opposition party citing “personal and private reasons”.

Social media is awash with the one-time deputy justice minister now ready to take up the job.

A tweet by @Klawry3 is congratulating the Harare lawyer of being appointed into the post.

Gutu laughed off the claims saying there was no such post within national court systems.

“There is nothing like that…social media lies a lot and people are fond of lying. After all there is no such post in our constitution. All prosecutors are headed by the National Prosecuting Authority,” he said.

Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi also denied any knowledge of the said appointment.

“I am just hearing this from you. I am yet to know about it myself,” he told NewZimbabwe.com Wednesday afternoon.

Gutu, once fierce Zanu PF critic in his former job as MDC spokesperson, has been an ardent defender of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s POLAD, a political forum bringing together the national leader and a group of politicians who contested him in the 2018 election.

Before his decision to ditch the opposition party, he was under siege from party youths who accused him of being Zanu PF.

Gutu has also infuriated youths within his former party after encouraging MDC-T supporters to join government’s anti-sanctions march that became a flop when Zimbabweans largely stayed away from it.

President Mnangagwa has not rested in co-opting former MDC politicians into his systems with ex-MPs Jessie Majome and Gabriel Chaibva now Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption commissioners while James Maridadi is now ensconced as Zimbabwe’s ambassador to Senegal.